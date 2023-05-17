Kim Kardashian Teases ‘Most Emotional and Frustrating’ Season of The Kardashians Yet

The family drama that took place on Keeping Up With The Kardashians is one of the many reasons this beloved series was around for 20 seasons. The first few years gave viewers an inside look at the complicated lives of sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian. One minute, the trio would argue over Kimmie’s new Bentley. Then, they’d fight over their virtual game characters on an iPhone app. Undoubtedly, the dramatic storylines were like nothing we’d seen on TV before. And with over 15 years in the game, they continue to give us more.

The new trailer for their Hulu spin-off, The Kardashians, dropped in early May 2023. The sneak peek focused on Khloé seemingly battling a health scare with family and friends. At the same time, the other half showed Kourtney going to war with Kim over wedding drama. From what we can see, Kim participated in a Dolce & Gabbana campaign around the time of Kourt’s wedding to Travis Barker. The two oldest sisters are no strangers to going at it, but did it go too far this time?

Kim details her most “frustrating” season yet

In a new interview with Today, Kim said filming the latest season, out of 23, was her most challenging.

“Out of filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians or The Kardashians, this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before,” she said.

Fans of the family know this group of sisters aren’t newbies to confrontation. However, they’ve always found a way to move forward.

“We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be OK,” Kim continued. “We’re always family, that’s how we were raised. But I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things.”

“Maybe on different levels and experiences, but I’m proud that we’re still so open and still driven to show and share so much.”

Similar to other reality shows, namely the Real Housewives, cast members go through drama and ultimately come to a resolution. But once the season begins to air, strong feelings could return to them (cough cough Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga). And with The Kardashians are no different.

“There’s different cycles,” she said. “You film it, and we think we’re good and we make up, and then you edit it, and then I’m seeing all the things she’s saying about me behind my back, and she’s seeing all the things I’m saying about her behind her back.”

“The tension rises all over again, and then you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else’s opinions.”

Although they go through theatrics before and after filming, Kim looks to it all as a growing experience. “I think I like to look at it as therapy, kind of like get through it, but it gets really tricky and it gets really emotional,” she said. “But at the end of the day we still love sharing our life, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

The Kardashians premiers on Hulu on May 25, 2023.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIM WAS WRONG FOR WORKING DURING KOURT’S WEDDING? WAS KOURTNEY RIGHT TO BE UPSET?