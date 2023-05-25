Katy Perry Reportedly Set To Quit American Idol After Being ‘Thrown Under the Bus by Producers’

The reports are rolling in. After the American Idol finale and Season 21 winner crowned, there has to be something to talk about to keep the momentum going. There is trash talk of the winner (who has a great voice) and trash talk of a judge (who also has a great voice). Which judge is in the hot seat? Katy Perry – again.

She has been a judge for six seasons so her style shouldn’t be surprise. Maybe viewers are tired of it, maybe it’s her schtick that’s tired, or maybe the timing is good for her tenure to end. Either way, nothing is definite.

Was her behavior off?

Katy made some comments this season that didn’t sit well with some fans and some contestants. Oh yeah? Isn’t that every season? How many comments did Simon Cowell make that were shocking? It was alleged that she mom-shamed one contestant (that voiced her opinions on TikTok), and there was her getting distracted by “glitter bomb” attire.

What else? It just didn’t land. Her coronation segment was awkward when she faked an accent and bowed. Also, throughout Disney Week she owned that Mrs. Incredible costume, and she never let up character – it was too much.

Does Katy need the show for anything? No. Why would she? Why would she care, because they’re gonna hear her roar any way. However, it is being alleged that she feels mischaracterized this season, and is considering stepping away. Sounds like rumors.

The way Daily Mail puts it, she feels “thrown under the bus by producers” and edited to be the “nasty judge.” It is a reality show with heavy editing and roles judges usually fill. In the reality TV mix, a nasty judge has always played well because a certain subset of fans love to hate.

I’d think she’d be used to the criticism by now. Do people really think after all these years, one round of booing is going to get her down?

American Idol crowned their recent Season 21 winner, and is therefore on hiatus. Until next time – possibly with or without Katy.

