Evelyn Lozada Returning for New Season of Basketball Wives

It’s official. Evelyn Lozada is returning to the court, but will she have a slam dunk of a season?

The VH1 reality series Basketball Wives, which premiered in 2010, has undergone quite a few changes over time. Producers have tried everything in the book to keep this once-thriving reality show from being tossed to the side, from recasting to location changes to spin-offs.

Basketball Wives’ latest season featured one of the most extensive casts in the show’s history. The absence of Shaunie O’Neal – creator and executive producer – and one of the show’s biggest stars, Evelyn, left a massive gap for the network to try and fill. Even then, with the return of stars like Angel Brinks and Brooke Bailey, viewers were still left unsatisfied with the show’s overall quality.

Season 10 featured a lackluster and mediocre cast, over-produced storylines, and a show trying too hard to be like its competitors. If VH1 decided to cancel this show, it would be no surprise to viewers.

However, the latest report may cause some folks to have a change of heart.

Evelyn is making her Basketball Wives return

After getting the axe in 2021 due to allegations involving her being a colorist, Evelyn stepped away from Basketball Wives (for a second time) to focus on other projects. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about reality stars over the years, they’ll do anything for a check — even if it means returning to a group of “friends” that consistently bring out the worst in you.

Carlos King, yes, the King of Reality TV, confirmed in a new video that “Evelyn Lozado is 100% coming back to Basketball Wives.”

Seeing a familiar face on the screen should be refreshing for long-time fans. Additionally, capturing Evelyn’s decade-plus-long friendship with the show’s current OG, Jennifer Williams, could be the positive step it needs to regain its relevance.

It’ll be some time before the new season takes off on VH1; however, Evelyn hasn’t been out of the limelight completely. In early 2023, she starred in Peacock’s original dating series, Queen’s Court, where she became engaged to finalist LaVon Lewis. Her return to Basketball Wives should capture their new relationship, wedding planning, and much more.

