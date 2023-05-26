Love Island Stars To Be Banned From Social Media to Shield From Online Abuse

Love Island has become a full-fledged job you could say. At least as far as rules, trainings, and social media limitations are concerned. The love-based reality show has instated new requirements, at least in the UK. And where do new requirements usually come from? Past behavior.

Ever since you are a kid, you are excited to join an activity, team, or job, and once you get in you get the exhaustive list of rules. And the longer you are involved, the more rules there are that get added because people can’t behave themselves. Adults think adding more rules will someone how prevent people from doing what they are going to do.

You could say Love Island is taking a series of precautions to protect mental health and prevent biased actions. In a way, it sounds like they don’t want to get sued. That’s usually what spurs the polar opposite of reality TV which is the buttoned-up corporate world.

The hate

They’ve banned social media. In past seasons, contestants had family or friends run their social media and it created various issues. The big one being hate. How does this play out? One person who doesn’t know another beyond editing of a show, decides it is in their best interest to reach out and hate on the other. Unbeknownst to the hater, they are actually spewing that hate towards a non-participant – someone not even on the show. Spread the love; not hate.

What support is being provided?

Now the corporate part. Before reaching the island, participants will have trainings ranging from respectful behavior, to what to look for in abusive and manipulative situations, to learning how to treat those with disabilities, different sexual identities, races, ethnicities, etc.

As far as psychological support, it was already present during filming, but aftercare will be available, as well as help for families, and insider understanding of the dynamics from past contestants. It’s pretty safe to say that some of these people needed support before ever going on the show (and probably didn’t even know it), and then the show makes it difficult to sort out issues as it amps up every aspect of their lives.

Love Island Series 10 will return Monday, June 5 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX in the UK. But don’t despair if that isn’t available to you. Love Island USA Season 4 is on Peacock and Love Island Games will premiere via NBC this Fall. Also, you can watch Seasons 1-9 (of UK), Seasons 1-3 (of US), and Seasons 1-4 (of AU) all on Hulu. And last, but not least – Love Island USA Seasons 1-2 are on Netflix.

