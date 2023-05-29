Former Southern Charm Star Chelsea Meissner Is Going to Be a Mom!

The main draw of any reality TV show is the dynamics between the stars and, in turn, the drama that occurs between them. Granted, drama on its own isn’t enough anymore. Reality shows need engaging, unique, and realistic drama to tell believable and entertaining stories.

Shows like Southern Charm have managed to run for nearly a decade all thanks to character dynamics. At the same time, a show has to know what’s working and what’s not in order to accommodate its audience. With that in mind, it makes sense that Chelsea Meissner departed from the show.

Fans probably remember Chelsea from Southern Charm Seasons 5 and 6. While the show tried to do interesting things with her storyline, many thought the plots were shoe-horned. Some also felt Chelsea ultimately brought nothing to the show. It’s unlikely that she’ll ever return, but some still keep up with her personal life.

Chelsea’s big news for her followers!

And those who have kept up with Chelsea now have cause to celebrate with her! In a recent Instagram post, the Bravo alum showcased sonogram photos of her new baby with Jack Johnson’s “My Little Girl” playing over the series of pictures.

Chelsea, angelic as ever, tied in her spirituality to this momentous occasion, mentioning the loss of her dog and saying, “I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own.”

Chelsea also went on to credit those who’d had an impact on her up to this point: “You just never know what God has in store for you. I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood and lucky to have one hell of a man!” And many Southern Charm stars shared in her celebration in the comments.

