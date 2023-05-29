Love Island UK 2023 Summer Islanders Revealed

The first 10 Islanders for Love Island UK have been revealed. Five girls and five boys have been announced, all heading to the villa looking for love on the Spanish island of Mallorca. They will be joined by more Islanders as the series continues, but for now, here’s the line-up for Love Island Season 10. Will any of them be as successful as the likes of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague?

Love Island Season 10 cast: Meet the Girls

(Left to right) Jess, Ella, Catherine, Molly, Ruchee / Images: ITV

Jess may be looking for Mr. Right, but she has a long list of “icks” that she’s looking out for. Ella is a model from Glasgow, and commercial real estate agent Catherine hails from Dublin. Molly comes from the stage and is now looking for her leading man, while beautician Ruchee rounds out the glamorous original girls.

Love Island Season 10 cast: Meet the Boys

(Left to right) André, Mitchel, Mehdi, Tyrique, George / Images: ITV

André can speak four languages and will be hoping to speak the language of love in the villa. Mitchel meanwhile, is a gas engineer looking for a new spark. Mehdi is a French export, Tyrique is a semi-professional footballer, and joker George rounds out the five original boys.

When does Love Island UK Season 10 begin?

Love Island Season 10 will start on Monday, June 5 at 9pm GMT on ITV2 and ITVX.

Episodes are expected to air weeknights, with special editions on the weekend featuring unseen footage from the week.

This is the second UK series to air in 2023. The first was won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan in March.

