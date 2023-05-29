Summer House Martha’s Vineyard Episode 4 Recap: Bria’s Summer Nightmare

Summer House Martha’s Vineyard starts off with a DM mystery. We left off, finding out Nick Arrington has a girlfriend, but something isn’t adding up. What do we really think is going on here?

The girlfriend does have a name! And they’ve been dating for 1.5 years???? And she was a mystery??? Apparently, she is a private person, and they even don’t post about each other on Instagram. But now her face and name are on Bravo! Cat-out-of-the-bag.

Shanice Henderson dips out that morning, but she is still in the mix. She’ll be back next weekend, and hopefully to clear up some misconceptions about her stalker reputation and DMs received.

What were his intentions?

The men decide to work out, but it’s not that interesting. Nick’s tune has changed though. He’s calling being flirting and sliding into DMs “friendly” and “bubbly.” He says it’s “just conversation,” but his DMs say fire emojis to lingerie pics and marry me.

Should Preston Mitchum have joined the ladies + Milo on their mimosa walk? At least they aren’t rolling over the things Nick has said via DMs. People want clarity on Nick’s situationship, and later on, he’s still playing it cool. One of those DMs said, “Have you always been fine,” and he backtracks on the prior “wife” comment. Does he think this chick is sticking around for another 1.5 years?

The group asks Nick how long he has been dating her. His wishy-washy answer goes into when they met and became friends circa 2016. No, people want to know how long you have been keeping your gf under wraps.

A whole lot of food and a whole lot of talk

One minute we’re talking mac n’ cheese and mimosas in the kitchen, and the next minute Amir Lancaster is in tears. Don’t cry, love! It’s okay. Apparently, he feels as though there is a lot unprocessed, but as to why he isn’t focused on processing – we don’t know. However he’s up for fishing and cooking dinner for everyone, and it turns out well for the group.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper is the hostess who does the most. We all heard Bria Fleming ask if her man could come the last week (from Germany). What does that mean? A week to her. Less than a week to Silas and Jasmine. And now, Jasmine’s amnesia has taken over, and she was not made aware of a week – production says otherwise. Thankfully, everyone loves Milo though! He has no complaints about dog hair, and he gets lots of love from the cast.

FYI, this is definitely NOT OG Summer House – where friends are allowed to come and go. This is the Jasmine and Silas house. And since the couple has so many stipulations, here’s hoping they paid for the Oak Bluff share house.

More new people arrive later on – Summer Marie Thomas and Jason Lyke. Jason is a former Jasmine roommate, and our Hilary Banks-esque arrival isn’t so Hilary after all. We find out she was kicked out of her sorority (and seems cool with it). The group decides to go ahead with a to-ga, to-ga party for the night. Some back and forth ensues over team names (the men are very serious about their past frat lives), and were off to the races.

They did go there

However, the party is a non-starter because it has become a controversial conversation. People in this crew are saying one thing on camera, and saying another thing later. It’s okay if that’s not what you meant, but don’t say you didn’t say it. This has happened multiple times already. Play the tape, Bravo!

We leave off with more back and forth. Is Bria leaving the house? Is she about to get voted out? This is not a vacation. Between her dog, the towels she didn’t touch, and her man it just might be Bria’s summer nightmare.

