Heidi N Closet Spent $40,000 on Drag Race All Stars Season 8, Losing $60,000 in Canceled Gigs

Heidi N Closet has spoken! And she’s revealing what it takes to be a contender on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. What’s the kicker? How much it costs! And how much they give up to be on the show.

What did she say? She recently sent out a cryptic tweet saying, “Season 12 spent 4,000 … Alas stars spent 40,000…after canceling 60,000 dollars worth of gigs.” Are we surprised how much fabulosity costs? Maybe a little.

All Stars needs a bigger budget

Season 12 spent 4,000

Alas stars spent 40,000…after canceling 60,000 dollars worth of gigs — Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) May 30, 2023

Naturally, this drudged up many questions. Her fans wanted more and she happily obliged. One fan asked why she would spend so much then. She said, “Because In REALITY the only reasons I was in the bottom on season 12 was my runways and I wanted to make sure that wasn’t the case this time around. I refuse to be put in the bottom not because of my talent but because of my clothes.”

Another fan said, “it’d be kinda camp if u only wore ur ass runway for the entire season just in different colors.” Not disagreeing.

And, in case you thought she was hurting financially, she put a pin in that notion. She told Reality Tea, “Oh the bank balance is fine I had the money and reserves.” Still cashing checks, I see. However, this begged the question of why mention it all? And she told that confused follower, “Because it’s my Twitter and can post whatever.”

There was some additional suggestion in the comments that she shouldn’t try so hard. Oh wow. She responded, “Ask all the other girls how much they spent and re-evaluate this tweet.” That’s saying a lot.

As to how she feels about spending so much? She’d say it’s worth it. In fact, she said, “I can say I’m proud of everything so yes.” So, qualms about.

Responding to some of the backlash to the initial tweet, Heidi has said, “I find it crazy how people are always asking questions and asking for bts but when someone says it people wanna attack the girl!! … Thats why some girls prefer to keep a distance from fans.” Thanks for the explanation, queen!

