The Bachelorette Season 20 Male Suitors Revealed

With just a few weeks to go until The Bachelorette returns to our screens, the promotion for Season 20 is beginning to ramp up. ABC took to their social media accounts earlier today (June 1, 2023) to reveal the male suitors for the next season. Let’s jump straight into it shall we? Here are all of the men who will be vying for the heart of Charity Lawson.

A whopping 25 male suitors were revealed for The Bachelorette Season 20. They include software sales executive Aaron B., firefighter Aaron S., attorney James, and commercial diver John Henry. HR business partner Nic, airline pilot Peter, and home builder Warwick will also be among those competing to win Charity’s affections.

As we mentioned, there are 25 potential suitors for Charity in this season. To get a brief introduction to each of them, you can watch the videos below:

Charity has a history with the world of the Bachelor. The Georgia Peach was given a blessing in disguise when she was eliminated by former Bachelor, Zach Shallcross. Now, she’s in charge. While she may have felt like she had her heart broken at the time of Zach’s decision, she could be the one leaving people feeling downtrodden when she makes her return.

Of course, with her experience, Charity will likely know exactly how to let the male suitors down gently. She will have learned from the pain she experienced, and not want to put that onto anybody else. Unless of course, she is coming into this new season feeling scorned. That could make for some fiery scenes!

