Bling Empire Star Anna Shay Dies Aged 62

Fans of Bling Empire will be saddened to hear that one of the show’s stars, Anna Shay, died unexpectedly on Monday June 5, 2023, at age 62. Her family released a statement to People on Tuesday that she passed due to complications from a stroke, so it was out of the blue.

Anna was known as the star of the Netflix reality show as the older woman with a life worth envying. To be fair, the entire Bling Empire cast is wealthy and has a lot to be jealous of. However, Anna’s allure was above that of her costars, which is saying something. The means of how she obtained so much wealth was shrouded in mystery on the show. It was confirmed that she was the daughter of billionaires. It’s safe to say that regardless of Anna’s spending during her life, she was doing pretty well off financially.

Anna was the standout of Bling Empire from the day it premiered. Her wisdom and quirks never stopped being entertaining to watch, even when the show’s drama was stale. During the show’s third season, which premiered on Netflix in Fall 2022, Anna advised her co-stars to focus on things in life that matter rather than the superficial stuff. In retrospect, it’s an important message she leaves behind.

Anna Shay is a Bling Empire legend

In the statement released by her family, Anna was praised for being a “loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine.” It’s known that Anna leaves behind one son, Kenny Kemp, but the identities of the grandchildren mentioned in the statement are not public.

It’s yet to be determined if Bling Empire will continue for a Season 4, but a massive presence will be missed without Anna’s over-the-top spa days at her potentially haunted Hollywood mansion. We give our condolences to Anna’s friends, family, and loved ones as they grieve her loss. Bling Empire fans should also take some time to honor Anna’s legacy on the show to remember her bright light.

Bling Empire Seasons 1 to 3 are available to stream now on Netflix.

