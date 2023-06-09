Netflix Should Immediately Renew The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2

The Ultimatum: Queer Love just wrapped up its first season, and boy what a season it was! There was extremely compelling drama and even a successful couple (for now, anyway), and in a lot of ways, the Queer Love version is far superior to The Ultimatum Season 1. Without a doubt, Netflix should immediately press the gas on The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2.

Will There Be a The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2?

Netflix is notorious for being tight-lipped about upcoming seasons, and subscribers often don’t find out about a new season until just before it premieres. The Ultimatum: Queer Love is no different, and as of now, Netflix has not announced it will be renewing the, sort of, spin-off season. It’s unclear if Netflix has another Queer Love season in the works, or even planned, and fans might not find out for a while.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is Better Than The Ultimatum Season 1

Photo credit: Netflix/YouTube

Full stop, The Ultimatum: Queer Love is a much better show than The Ultimatum Season 1, which, for the purposes of this article, I will be calling, The Ultimatum: Straight Love. Queer Love was more engaging in every way, and it felt like the stakes were higher, because many of the cast members developed strong feelings for their trial partners.

There’s a lot that can be said about the importance of continued diversity in Netflix’s programming, but ultimately, Queer Love was simply more entertaining. Straight Love was widely considered to be a snoozefest, and it’s almost surprising that Netflix made another attempt at the show. If the streaming service hadn’t switched up the concept, the show probably wouldn’t have made it to Season 3.

Viewers Responded Well to The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Photo credit: Netflix/YouTube

A quick peek at the social media response to Queer Love shows how popular it was with fans. The Reddit boards are popping, Twitter is buzzing, and on nearly every other platform, viewers are voicing their impassioned opinions. It doesn’t take a social media analyst to know that Queer Love was a hit with viewers.

Though the audience was fading away after Straight Love, they came back in full force for Queer Love, along with many new viewers. With that kind of fan base, Netflix would be crazy to decide not to greenlight The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2.

Everyone Can Be Interested In Anyone

Photo credit: Netflix/YouTube

One of the things that makes Queer Love so compelling is that any of the cast members could potentially fall for any of their castmates. There are endless possibilities for cast member connections, which, as viewers saw, can lead to dramatic love squares.

But on Straight Love, the options are more limited. The men have only a few women that they could be interested in, and vice versa for the women. That dynamic doesn’t allow for as much drama as Queer Love, which is one of the reasons why The Ultimatum Season 1 was so boring.

A Wide Spectrum of Individuals Can Be Cast

Photo credit: Netflix/YouTube

When considering greenlighting The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2, the Netflix casting department should give it a “hell yes!” There are a lot of people out there who fall under the queer umbrella, which creates more opportunities to cast interesting and compelling individuals.

Queer is a term that includes a wide range of identities and orientations, and anyone on that spectrum could qualify to be cast on Queer Love. Casting a wide net is important when finding potential cast members, and the queer community would be a pretty wide net. There are all sorts of combinations of individuals who identify in different ways. As viewers saw in Queer Love, many cast members began to open their minds to different sorts of queer people they might be interested in.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Would Continue Netflix’s Diversity Trend

Photo credit: Netflix/YouTube

The streaming service has also done a good job in recent years of expanding its programming to include more content focused on LGBTQ+ people and issues. Moving ahead with Queer Love Season 2 would be another step in the right direction.

Netflix should really step on it when it comes to greenlighting and announcing The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2, because it would be a great thing to promote during Pride month. How fitting would it be for Netflix to make the announcement that it is moving ahead in a different, and better, direction with The Ultimatum.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Features More Complex Issues

Photo credit: Netflix/YouTube

While Straight Love was pretty straightforward (pun not intended), Queer Love had far more nuance. Issues that were highlighted during the show featured not just relationship problems, but also issues relating to queer acceptance. It was clear that many of the cast members have experienced hardships and struggles that the Straight Love cast haven’t, and it makes for a richer storyline.

Viewers are not only seeing a zoomed-in look at specific relationships, but also how those relationships are impacted by outside influence and social constructs. There was far more subtext to Queer Love, and it made for a much more interesting watch. With Queer Love, viewers were educated as much as they were entertained.

Though The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, it is hopefully already in the works. However, with some of its other reality shows, Netflix has revealed multiple upcoming seasons that were greenlit. Without that kind of quick renewal, the fate of The Ultimatum: Queer Love hangs in the balance.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THE ULTIMATUM: QUEER LOVE WAS A SUCCESS?