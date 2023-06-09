RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 Episode 6 Recap: The Rusical

After a double save following the self-elimination of Heidi N Closet, the queens were happy to survive another day. Kahanna Montrese especially, as the vote would have unanimously sent her home. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars continued, as the remaining contestants were told they would have to perform in JOAN: The Unauthorized Rusical.

Emotions and auditions

Jimbo got a little emotional about losing their sixth lip sync in their Drag Race career. They choke up when describing how they fall flat when performing in front of RuPaul. It’s a pretty unexpected moment, but the other queens rally around her. Even with Alexis Michelle noting she is the biggest threat, having won the most competitions.

The next day, the queens have to decide who will take on which role in the Joan Crawford Rusical. Most get what they want, but Kandy Muse and Jessica Wild both want the same. To make it a fair decision, they ‘audition’ for their fellow queens. Kandy blows Jessica out of the water with her vocal ability, and gets the part.

Choreography is with the special guest judge of the week, Adam Shankman. Jaymes Mansfield and Jimbo weren’t born to dance, but they do what they can. Leland, meanwhile, helps the queen record their vocals. Some are better than others, and there’s a hilarious bit where Jessica keeps saying “ass” instead of “axe.” Aren’t accents wonderful?

Bring it to the runway

The Rusical is a roaring success. There are genuinely no weak points. This makes it harder for Mama Ru, who’s dressed like a Greek Goddess, to decide who’s in the bottom. On the runway, category is Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses. Kandy and Jessica cement themselves as the top two queens of the week with their incredible offerings, but again, everyone looks good!

Kandy is eventually named as the top All Star of the week. Jaymes somehow ends up in the bottom two, alongside Kahanna. This is Kahanna’s third time in the bottom two, so surely she’s going to be sent home, right? WRONG!

Kandy has to lip sync against Angeria Paris VanMichaels, and the slow song means she can serve face throughout. She picks up the win – and an extra $30,000 – and boots Jaymes from the competition.

“I am gooped, gagged, and gobsmacked right now,” Jaymes admits. “I think Kandy maybe took an opportunity to eliminate a threat, but this is part of the game.” At least she takes it well.

On her way out, Jaymes jokes, “Well, I did better than last time!” She certainly did – and she will be missed.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 continues Fridays on Paramount+ in the US, and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

