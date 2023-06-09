Summer Love Island Episode 4 Recap: Heads Are Turned

Summer Love Island is getting hot. While Mitchel and Molly seemed like a power couple, heads are beginning to turn. One challenge saw stolen kisses leave some Islanders conflicted. And a Bombshell arrival may finally have given Jess some hope. Here’s what happened on last night’s Love Island…

Molly’s feeling Zach

What better way to start a new episode than with a challenge? Islanders have to get in sex positions, and then take part in dares. It exposes that Molly feels she has the most sexual tension with Zach and Tyrique, as well as Mitch. Strangely, the kiss with Zach is the longest one. “I can taste Zach,” Mitchel tells her, as he was her second choice. Ouch.

Mitchel later has to kiss the Islander most likely to turn his head. He picks Ella, but as we saw in an earlier episode, she wasn’t feeling the first kiss they shared. He tells Zach to “come up for air” a little later on, when he goes in for another snog with Molly. She’s the girl he would enjoy a sneaky link with if his current partner, Catherine, wasn’t in the villa.

Molly later admits to the girls she is “really confused.” Tyrique thinks Mitch is in deeper than Molly, and he’s right. While Mitch is telling the boys he’s “closed off,” Molly is making sure everybody knows she’s “open.” She even cries while chatting to Ruchee, because she “can’t always get out how I feel … whatever happens I just go with it.” Here’s a tip, Molly. Speak to Mitch about it!

A Bombshell arrival

Sammy from Kent is the latest addition to the show. He invites Ella for the first of three dates he’ll enjoy in the hideaway terrace. Sitting by the pool, it’s clear he’s a pretty boy. His conversation with Ella is flirty, but they don’t seem to have a great initial spark. When she returns to the villa, she tells Jess that she could be in for a chance here: he’s her type entirely.

As Ella explains that Sammy said his type was brunettes, Mitch breathes a sigh of relief. Then Molly gets a text. She’s going on the second date. After grabbing Zach for a quick chat and telling him he’s a “really good kisser,” she gets ready to go off on the date.

“I feel like maybe I’ve got a new type,” Sammy quickly tells Molly. She makes sure to tell him she’s not closed off with Mitch. “It’s all very open … which is why I got excited to come here.” Molly is already over Mitch, and it’s probably time she called time on their coupling.

Has Jess found her man?

When Molly returns to the villa, she says Sammy is “really cute,” but probably not for her. Jess then gets a text, and the villa erupts with excitement. She’s going on the final date!

“You’ve got mad eyes,” Sammy tells her when she arrives. He means it in a nice way, of course. Then the red flags start dropping. “I get bored well easy, I get bored with a girl, I get bored on my own.” Fortunately, Jess doesn’t seem to mind. “I’m single as f**k,” she tells him, while batting her eyelashes.

She takes him back into the main villa, where he’s welcome with open arms. As the episode ends though, he warns the boys. “If your girl’s tasty, then things are getting sticky … yeah, I don’t care, but we’ll see.” All with a laugh, but the fireworks are coming.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

