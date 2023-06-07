What Happened on Summer Love Island 2023 Last Night? Episode 2 Recap

We may only be two episodes deep into summer Love Island, but the behavior of some Islanders has us scratching our heads. There are cocky boys, and signs of a possessive personality. Red flags are already starting to show. Here’s what happened on Love Island 2023 last night, and our full Episode 2 recap…

Zachariah gets to know the girls

Upon his arrival, the first Bombshell of the series, Zachariah, pulled the five girls for a private chat. He told them he had been single for almost four years. Ella said in a confessional that she was intrigued. He wasn’t her usual type, but there was something about him when he started talking. Zach definitely has some sort of swag, but he also feels a little nervous.

When he goes off to meet the boys for the first time, the girls discuss Zach’s “seasoning.” He’s a little spicy, and some of the ladies are into that. Jess meanwhile, takes another opportunity to throw George under the bus. The public may have put them together, but he is “too nice” for her. As they chat, Mitchel senses his partner Molly is getting cold. He takes off his jacket and brings it over for her. “Take notes!” the other girls shout towards the guys.

Later on, Zach speaks to Catherine one on one, now that she’s feeling better. She tells him he has “spice.” He returns the favor by naming her as one of his top three girls based on first impressions, alongside Ella and Ruchee. Jess may be upset not to be among this trio, as she describes the new arrival as “pretty handsome” and “chilled out.”

As everyone heads to bed, Molly and Mitchel enjoy a sweet goodnight kiss. She asks if she can spoon him, and his face lights up like a Christmas tree. It was exactly the position he wanted to be in, per an earlier conversation with the other boys.

Judgement Day

Zach reminds everyone he has all the power at tonight’s Firepit ceremony. Before then, however, there’s plenty of time for grafting. Zach won’t tell the boys who he has his eye on, as he wants to “keep my cards close to my chest.” Fair enough, he’s playing the game. So long as he keeps the audience up to speed.

Molly is pulled for a chat by Zach, who she thinks is “mature” and “very zen.” So zen in fact, that she couldn’t imagine enjoying a long conversation for over an hour with him. They’re getting along fine, but they don’t seem like a match.

Catherine gets some time with Zach again, and tells him she has caught him giving her the eye. “I feel like with you it’s very easy,” she says. “I don’t feel forced. It feels very chill.” Zach agrees, and while he is usually a “slow burner,” he feels that on Love Island, you “do need to move at a faster pace than you’re used to.”

Knowing his time with Jess has already come to an end, George pulls Molly for a chat. Unfortunately for him, it’s about as awkward as all of his initial exchanges have been. He has first elimination written all over him.

Later by the pool, Tyrique and Jess get some alone time. “Today I looked, you made me look,” he tells her. Could there be a spark here? “Made you look, made you stare … made you change your type,” Jess jokes. Not quite a rhyme that she was going for, but it got the message across.

Telling Tales

The Islanders leave the villa for their first official challenge of the series: Telling Tales. Mitchel seems nervous. “It’s just a game,” he repeats, before the challenge has even started. As the task is set to reveal some secrets about the contestants, perhaps he should be worried.

First up, the guys get to expose some of the girls’ secrets. Ella went through her ex’s phone when he was sleeping, because he was “moving shady.” Jess lied to her mother while they were on vacation about getting her nipple pierced. Molly used a friend’s handbag to unblock a toilet. Relatively tame.

Catherine got the crappy end of the stick, when it was revealed she once kissed five different guys on the same night. Ruchee also showed her traditional side, as one of her biggest red flags is a boy who wants to split the bill on a first date. It’s 2023, Ruchee!

As part of the challenge, the boys got to kiss the girls that they thought the secret was aligned with. This gave Zach the opportunity to play a spot of tonsil tennis with Catherine. She described it as a “good kiss,” and André – who she is currently coupled up with – clearly felt threatened.

Then came time for the boys to get exposed. Mitchel’s secret was first up, and Molly said his admission “really boiled my blood.” He was seeing three girls at the same time. Not a great look, Mitch!

Mehdi unknowingly flirted with a mother and her daughter on the same night, while André’s biggest fantasy is to have sex with two MILFs. Zach ghosted a girl by lying that his phone had broken, but Tyrique got the fury of the ladies when he admitted to stopping keeping track of how many women he had slept with when he passed 100.

“Pulling and shagging’s all I know innit?” he joked. Ella wasn’t impressed at all. “I don’t like that.” Oh dear.

Back at the villa, it’s time for Zach’s decision

Tyrique comes off terribly when he compares having sex with over 100 women to Catherine snogging a few guys on a night out. Mitchel also gets a bit tongue tied when he says he will give Molly “the benefit of the doubt.” Um?

Some final chats take place before Zach’s big decision. Mitch wants to explain himself to Molly. He claims that he “was seeing one girl, then stopped talking to them.” He says he was completely single and it wasn’t like he cheated. Still, he says it was the “worst thing I’ve ever done,” and it didn’t make him feel good at all. Hopefully these two can move forward, as they seem like a great match!

Catherine has another chat with Zach, and André doesn’t like it. So much so, that he steals her away from the conversation. “You got a little bit territorial there didn’t you?” Catherine says to Dré. “You’re too much.” She later tells the girls the same thing: “Being territorial does give me a little bit of an ick.”

As everyone heads to the Firepit, all eyes are on Zachariah.

Speaking about the girl he has chosen, he explains: “The conversations we have had have been very easy; they felt very natural – and she’s also a very beautiful person.” He then steals Catherine away from André, leaving the single boy vulnerable. Cut to credits!

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

