Gigi Hadid Enjoying ‘Open and Fluid’ Relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid has made such a name for herself that it’s easy to forget she started out as famous by association. Being the child of Yolanda Hadid of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame gave her a decent starting point.

That said, Gigi sometimes makes it easy for audiences to forget her roots. It was reported that she avoided cameras during RHOBH filming and has very clearly asked for privacy in any conflicts involving her that might cross over into the show.

Oftentimes, Yolanda’s been criticized over parenting. With all that criticism, it makes sense that Gigi would want to step away from the reality sphere. But now that Gigi’s an adult, fans wonder if there’s blame to be had in her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. According to new reports, their relationship has evolved.

The nature of Gigi and Leo’s relationship

A source close to Us Weekly said, “Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now.” Situationships are all the rage right now, so this isn’t too surprising. The source went on, “[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

The two began a relationship back in September 2022 when they were spotted at New York Fashion Week together. They would eventually break things off as neither was looking for anything serious.

At the time, the internet joked that Leo had chosen to date Gigi to beat the allegations that he never dated women older than 25. Of course, at the time, Gigi was just 27, and she’s only 28 now. Leo is 48, so, he’s not doing much for his image.

Many older men target younger women because they’re usually easy to manipulate. But hey, Gigi’s an adult. If this situationship works for her, that’s her choice. It could be that she knows exactly what she’s getting into.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November.

