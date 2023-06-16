Andy Cohen Says He and John Mayer ‘Are in Love’

It’s always interesting when celebrities get wrapped up in the reality TV world without actually being on a show. One such case is John Mayer.

John has always been good friends with Andy Cohen, and as such, he’s always been sort of loosely involved in reality drama, romance, and scandals. He’s always been close with Andy, even attending his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The two are so close, sometimes it seems to drive a wedge between Andy and others.

Considering how close the two are to one another, it’s certainly raised some questions. Many have wondered just how far the extent of their closeness really is. Well, Andy got the chance to address that subject while advertising his new book on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show.

Is his body a wonderland?

Howard pointed out that the most mentions in Andy’s book went to John. Andy said, “I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other.” But Andy went on to verify that nothing sexual had ever happened between him and John. Andy even swore it on his children’s lives.

It’s fairly understandable why that point needed clarification. Because John has been so involved with Andy and the reality TV world, he’s been known to hook up with a star or two now and again. Most people know John plays a little fast and loose.

Howard then asked if it was possible that Andy might lose friends because he’s been too chatty. Andy said, “No, I think I’m good. I think with John, I’ve said to him many times last year, ‘You know I’m writing a book’ … He said to me ‘Never get into a feud with an 80s rocker,’” referring to feuds John had in the past.

