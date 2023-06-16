‘So F*cking Wrong’: Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Trailer Teases Unforgiveable Crew Act

Below Deck Down Under got its sophomore season, and we’re here for it! Captain Jason Chambers is – well, Captain Jason, and he stands out in more ways than one as head of the ship.

Bravo gave us a taste of what’s to come, and it’s eventful. It has the sexy cast, unruly guests, great outdoors, and did I mention Captain Jason is out of uniform and in a speedo?

The drama of it all

We have Chief Stew, Aesha Scott back for round two, and I’m sure she’s been leading the way since we saw her last. We expect her bubbly personality, and much more comfortability in her role. However, it looks as though Aesha doesn’t go unscathed this season. Meaning, something is happening with the crew and it ultimately has to be brought to the captain’s attention.

What could it be? The crew often gets unruly and we’ve seen everything from lying about experience, threatening to get into a scuffle, ordering extra stripes, and abysmal performance on anchor watch. But this time, it’s a personal matter. It looks as though something goes down on a night off.

And what do you know? Someone is getting fired right then and there! Alcohol is involved and “it’s so f*cking wrong” – but we can’t exactly tell who or what is sinking the ship. It’s fair to say, Bravo really has people roped in.

What are fans saying right now? “Absolutely can’t wait! My favorite captain and chief stu combo. Aesha the sister we all wish we had” for one. Another says, “Can’t wait ! It’s my favourite of the franchise tbh. Let’s hope the chef isn’t as crazy as the unhinged Ryan (McKeown).” Harsh! Shall we go on? “BRAVO LOVES ME I BEEN BEGGING FOR SEASON 2,”, and “This looks like it’s going to be messy. I can’t wait.” In other words, fans are reeled in.

Watch Below Deck Down Under Season 2 when it returns on Bravo, July 17 at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHAT LOOKS THE JUICIEST? WHAT DO YOUR EYES TELL YOU IS THE BIG CONTROVERSY? WHAT ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT?