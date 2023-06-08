Below Deck Down Under Returns for Season 2, Meet the New Crew!

Below Deck Down Under is back for Season 2, and it promises to be better than ever. BDDU was received generally quite well by fans, perhaps in no small part thanks to the inclusion of fan-favorite Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

It was pretty clear that Aesha was getting tired of Below Deck Mediterranean. If her messy relationship and breakup with Jack Stirrup weren’t enough, she went on record saying the Below Deck Med cast had the worst banter in the whole franchise.

Needless to say, a fresh start on a spinoff was just what she needed. Tack that onto a likable captain and BDDU was a recipe for success from the get-go. But now, things are about to be shaken up.

Here’s the new cast of Below Deck Down Under!

Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha will return for BDDU Season 2, but besides that, the entire cast will be new. Basically, we might as well consider this a soft reboot. Entertainment Tonight has the cast and photos.

Firstly, among the gentlemen, we have Bosun Luke Jones along with Deckhands Adam Lukasiewicz and Harry Van Vliet. Joining Aesha as this season’s Stews, we have Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson. And the cherry on top is Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

In regard to the new cast, Bravo also said Captain Jason will have to navigate tumultuous “crew dynamics and unprecedented shake-ups throughout the season.” Considering we’ve seen crew members hook up, be reprimanded, and even be fired, who knows what kind of unprecedented shake-ups Bravo might be talking about?

This season also promises some of the most unruly guests and the biggest challenges Aesha’s faced in her yachting career. Moreover, Bravo has hinted that Jason and his new chef, Tzarina, will be butting heads.

Below Deck Down Under premieres Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with streaming on Peacock available the next day.

