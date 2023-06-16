Project Runway Season 20 Premiere Recap: Lost Fabric and Lost Sewing Skills

Project Runway is back for Season 20, bringing some familiar faces back to compete all over again. Having met the designers returning in a preview, we’re onto the challenge. The essence of it? Christian Siriano says, “What would you have done differently?” with elimination looks. They are given 30 minutes to sketch and a “twist” with zero ideas of its details. As a result, feelings are mixed, but it’ll all come out in the designs.

Once we’ve made it to MOOD Fabrics, it looks as though there are no lemons in the mix. And only light stress and light shade. But how many are going too safe in design? Christian says he’s “already exhausted.”

Where’d the fabric go?

Oh no! Kayne Gillaspie has lost his fabric somewhere and he seems surprisingly calm. However, he says, he’s “freaking out.” He goes off to figure out what to do and everyone else is drape, drape, drape.

Nora Pagel and Kara Saun are forever bonded over Season 1. They agree to switch models. Very mature for this level of competition, but as far as maturity in their careers goes, is their type of success going to be an asset or a hindrance come design decision time? You could say, they don’t design in the trenches anymore.

Twist!

It’s the next day and Christian is giving and living the feedback. Thinking he was being really nice, but, maybe I spoke too soon. He’s upfront with Brittany Allen, and basically says be who you are!

He brings up the “Siriano Save” this season – he’s wielding that power and saying don’t make me use it, but it’s here if someone needs to stay. He also says, “Twist!” No immunity this season, but the winner of this challenge gets $10k—nothing like a little good news and bad news delivered at once.

What is missing now?

Runway day and one model is missing! Is there time? Everyone else is going through it as well – from missing family to taking on trauma, to not having sewn in years! I see Nora’s hem and the first thought is the same as Christian’s. He questions what’s going on there.

Too late for changes though – it’s go time. Cher from Clueless (AKA Alicia Silverstone) is in the house – appearing as guest judge!

First up, Anna Yinan Zhou. She’s added the drama, and it’s well built out. Next, Prajjé Oscar Jean Baptiste brings a somewhat basic fitted dress. With its color pops and angular cuts, it is a hundred times better than the old frumpy look. But is it enough to win?

Laurence Basse brings a leather jacket and draped wide-leg pants, and it’s overall, cohesive. Alternatively, Rami Kashou comes with delicacy and a wrap dress that contrasts the jacket.

Did he find the fabric?

Kayne with ‘the missing fabric’ looks like he had enough after all. Did he mysteriously find it? This look has volume and it’s on point. I’d wear this! Kayne makes tops three, and Alicia wants to wear this too! The judges say, “fresh” and see a balance between the “soft” bottom and “edgy” top.

PROJECT RUNWAY — Episode 2002 — Pictured: Designed by Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

Nora’s 1970’s flower look is no good. Her elim look was a wedding dress and this is a short simple dress. It’s not flattering to the model, and the hem is lackluster on this difficult fabric. Nora ends up being bottom three and the judges are being rather nice about it.

Fabio Costa – it’s a step up from the original and the pattern makes it pop. Very mature in the best way. Nina loves the “combination of textures,” and judge, Elaine Welteroth is ready to buy. Fabio is in.

The leg harnesses and the others

Korto Momolu is cute. The jacket, the shoe, to the jumpsuit is sophisticated and the color is cohesive. Alternatively, Viktor Luna’s design ends up coming together with its leg harness wraps and a new model. It’s definitely different than everyone else’s, to say the least. The judges find it “creative,” but it’s a no, and he is also bottom three.

Bishme Cromartie is next and one can see the intricacies and improvement, and it looks like something my seven-year-old self might wear. The judges say yes to Bishme! And Nina Garcia says “he never disappoints.”

The mermaid dress?

PROJECT RUNWAY — Episode 2002 — Pictured: Designed by Kara Saun — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

Yes to Mila Hermanovski as the look is very simple, clean, and modern. Kara came to play, but that slit is soooo high! And will the judges like this sea-inspired dress? Kara gets a thumbs down from the judges. They thought it was too wow overall, and even called it “dated.”

Hester Sunshine is true to her style and it’s an edgy, dark look. To contrast, Brittany’s flowy, feminine dress fits amazingly and shimmers just right with the draping.

PROJECT RUNWAY — Episode 2002 — Pictured: Designed by Hester Sunshine — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

Winner of the challenge? It’s Kayne! And who is to go? It’s Nora, but she takes it in stride, and is ultimately, happy to be there.

Watch Project Runway All Stars Thursday nights on Bravo at 8/7c.

