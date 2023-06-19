Brody Jenner Engaged to Tia Blanco, Expecting Baby Girl Together

Is the biggest player in The Hills finally settling down? After announcing in January that he and girlfriend Tia Blanco were expecting a baby together, Brody Jenner proposed at their baby shower on June 17.

Surrounded by friends and family at his mom Linda Thompson’s Malibu home, Brody thanked everyone for coming, but added, “Wait, one more thing!” Retrieving the ring box from his pocket, he knelt and popped the question to Tia.

Brody and Tia then shared a long hug, while the crowd cheered. I’m assuming the answer was yes.

“Can’t wait to love you forever”

Brody posted a video of the proposal on Instagram the next day with the caption, “Can’t wait to love you forever.” I’m sorry, but with his track record, forgive me if I’m a little skeptical about that.

Brody, whose dad is former Olympian and motivational speaker Caitlyn Jenner, first went public with his new girlfriend in June 2022, when he and Tia went “Instagram official.”

Prior to his relationship with Tia, Brody married his longtime girlfriend Kaitlyn Carter in a splashy Indonesian wedding in 2018. But the marriage was never legalized, so there was no need for a divorce when they eventually split a year later.

Tia and Brody are expecting a baby girl, so the party decor had a pink theme and featured a pink flower wall with a cursive sign reading, “Baby Jenner.” Guests were also treated to pink popcorn bags, tiaras, T-shirts and tumblers.

Grandma-to-be Linda posted a photo of herself alongside her ex, Caitlyn, as they both sported tiaras. “When your ex-husband’s tiara is bigger than yours,” the songwriter wrote over the photo. She also added the phrase, “Open home, open heart.”

Best wishes to Brody and Tia that their baby will be happy and healthy. I just hope the Prince of Malibu’s partying days are behind him and he can settle into being a good husband and father.

