Larsa Pippen Scores Cut of Scottie’s Chicago Bulls Retirement Plan in Divorce Settlement

We once laughed at Larsa Pippen and her former husband, Scottie Pippen for going through the world’s longest divorce. The pair announced their separation at the end of 2016, and it wouldn’t be finalized until 2022. But now it looks like it’s Larsa who’s laughing — laughing all the way to the bank.

Despite the divorce being finalized, it appears property disputes still come up. It’s unclear whether the Real Housewives of Miami star needs the money. But perhaps she just wants a bit of revenge. She once said her marriage was traumatizing. But at the same time, she said dating was hard because she compared men to Scottie.

That’s often how tumultuous relationships go, unfortunately. A great deal of pain, but with a huge dose of co-dependence. All in all, we don’t know all the details of their relationship. But what we do know is that Larsa’s gunning for more claims in the divorce.

Larsa gets some NBA cash

Leave it to Radar Online to obtain the exclusive court documents. According to said documents, both parties have informed the court that, from here on out, Larsa will be listed as an “alternate payee” on the Chicago Bulls 401k Savings Plan Trust.

As it turns out, Scottie’s retirement plan with the Bulls was found to be community property of the marital estate. As the filing stipulates, Larsa will receive 50% of all the plan’s balances, starting from the valuation date closest to the date of marital separation, November 3, 2016.

Considering Scottie played during the Bulls’ heyday in the 90s, Larsa might be looking at a very hefty check. Scottie played from 1987 to 1998. Between 1991 and 1998, the Bulls won six NBA championships. Scottie Pippen is a Hall of Famer and is hugely responsible for the worldwide popularity of the NBA.

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

