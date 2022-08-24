Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children.

After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for Season 4 of RHOM and feuded all season with Adriana de Moura. Adriana slammed Larsa as a Kim Kardashian “clone.”

Larsa clapped back, calling Adriana “bitter and mean. Like a grumpy old man, you know?” Larsa was so unhappy about the way that her co-stars treated her that she considered not returning to the show.

After three years, Larsa and Scottie’s divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. In January of 2022, they agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their two youngest children.

There were certainly some bumps in the road during their divorce. Last season, the divorce was still ongoing. After Larsa tried to persuade Scottie to sell their Miami house, he retaliated by insisting that their youngest child, Sophia, move back to Los Angeles.

“I was traumatized. If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me,” Larsa remarked. “He’s like The Punisher.”

According to US Weekly, in 2020 Larsa defended herself against online criticism of her divorce. “Stop tripping dude. U don’t know what you’re talking about. I held him down and still do,” Larsa tweeted. “Just bc I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink. I just don’t want to do his laundry anymore.” She later deleted the tweet.

While Larsa was separated, she dated NBA player Malik Beasley, per US Weekly. Malik was still married, and Larsa was dragged for dating a married man.

After that, Larsa made an important dating decision. “I’m trying to avoid athletes. If that’s the question, I’m definitely trying to avoid athletes,” she stated. We will see how long that lasts.

People reported that Larsa discussed her search for love on the podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display. Larsa explained, “I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids.”

The RHOM star continued, “So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn’t have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes. It’s kind of hard,” Larsa stated. “I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you.”

Larsa is preparing to lower her expectations. “Once I started dating, I’m like — I’m gonna have to come to the realization that I’m not gonna get it all. I had a great run. I had a great relationship,” she remarked. “You know, I was married for 23 years.”

Although Larsa spoke about her marriage in a positive light, that wasn’t always the case. In 2016, before the couple filed for divorce, two 911 calls from Larsa were released. She alleged that Scottie was “aggressive.”

Roberta G. Stanley, Scottie’s attorney at that time, issued a statement to People in 2016 about the recordings. “Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recordings recently made by Ms. Pippen. While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen,” she said. “Although Mr. and Ms. Pippen both have public personas, their divorce is a private matter.”

Larsa should let one of her RHOM co-stars hook her up. Just saying.

[Photo Credit: Peacock]