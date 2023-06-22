Charity Lawson Teases ‘Real Conversations’ and ‘Vulnerability’ in Bachelorette Season 20

The new Bachelorette is upon us, and Season 20’s Charity Lawson is giving us lots of repetition. Seriously, she recently went on Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, and was beside herself on words. She was feeling the season so much she summed the emotion of it all up pretty quickly, and you could tell she was in deep throughout the ABC show.

What can we expect from night one? Charity is looking for communication, a good kiss (yes, night one), words of affirmation, and physical chemistry. That’s a lot to exude in one night, but someone must be up to the task. Kaitlyn swigs back her rosé as she nods in agreement to Charity’s night one wants and needs.

What more?

Charity expressed numerous times how “real conversations” were at play. But gave no details as to what they were. Mysterious, but we can tell she won’t be holding back when the show airs.

She further adds that the men are going to show a lot as well. She kept speaking to their “vulnerability” and says, “I just love when men cry.” Or smile. Smiling is good too. But all jokes aside, she contends that it’s “beautiful to see” and keeps putting her right “back in the moment.”

Kaitlyn, having experienced the Bachelorette life herself, sets the stage for Charity on what’s to come with the whirlwind of the Bachelorette 15 (minutes) – but trying not to push her ahead. She warns (but not), that Charity is likely to upset some people. Charity understands the sentiment, and as far as pissing people off says, “That’s alright. Literally. Too bad.”

What else do we need to know about Season 20? Kaitlyn says, “Spade and Sparrows” is needed, and Charity seconds that idea with “you need lots of wine.”

Watch the Bachelorette premiere June 26 on ABC at a new time of 9 p.m. ET.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING THIS ONE? WHAT DO YOU NEED TO PREPARE? ARE YOU THROWING A WATCH PARTY?