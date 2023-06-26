Kroy Biermann Thanks Followers for ‘Support and Positivity’

Any Bravo fan who hasn’t been living under a rock is no doubt aware of how messy the divorce has been between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her estranged husband continue to take shots at one another back and forth. And some shots are pettier than others.

It’s hard to say just who among them is the pettiest. It’s even harder when some of the claims they’ve made against each other can’t even be verified. But Kroy’s not letting it get him down. He took to his Instagram this past weekend to detail some of his self-help journey.

Kroy told fans that he “came across a really cool part of the book that [he] was reading … it offered six questions to reflect upon.” In the slides that followed, he posted those six questions. Each one dealt with aspects of self-improvement, such as loyalty, compassion, patience, initiative, risk-taking, and skill development.

Kroy’s much-needed pick-me-up

“I wish you guys all the best in your own journey and this thing we call life,” he said. His comments showed a huge outpouring of support. As one commenter wrote, “keep your head high and move on, there are better things for you down the road ❤️” Another commenter offered herself as Kroy’s new wife, with many others replying and vying for the position as well.

Kroy was humbled and delighted by the support. In a separate comment, he wrote, “I am so grateful for the support and positivity. I wish I could reply to ALL of you personally! Please know that I see EVERYONES [sic] comments and I appreciate them so very much!! Love you all!!”

Kroy was probably glad to have anyone in his corner considering just how bad he’s looked throughout the divorce proceedings. And again, to reiterate, Kim doesn’t look like any saint either, but that hasn’t made Kroy look any better in comparison. Just goes to show, anyone can get support in this industry.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

