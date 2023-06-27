Bachelorette Spoilers: Everything That’s Leaked About Charity’s Season

Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette finally premiered last night, and her journey has officially begun. After her heartbreak on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, many fans are eager for Charity to find lasting love. Though it’s only just started, there are already Bachelorette spoilers that have leaked about Charity’s season.

Night one was eventful without being over the top. It felt like there was less producer manipulation. However, there was certainly drama and fun antics to be had. Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, showed up as an undercover bartender to dig up dirt on the contestants. Unfortunately, the main man Nehemiah was suspicious of, Brayden Bowers, ended up getting Charity’s First Impression Rose.

But it’s who gets Charity’s final rose that fans are curious about. The winner of Charity’s season may not have leaked just yet, but there are many other juicy details that have been uncovered so far.

First 1-on-1 Date

(Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Just because Brayden got Charity’s First Impression Rose doesn’t mean he’s the only man who caught her eye. According to Reality Steve, the first 1-on-1 date of the season goes to Aaron Bryant. On their 1-on-1, Charity and Aaron B. reportedly drive around Los Angeles in a convertible. They spend some time at the Hollywood sign, and end their night with a private concert in a theater.

However, Charity still had Brayden on her mind, as he reportedly got the second 1-on-1 date of the season.

Who Makes it to Hometowns

(Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Over the course of the next few weeks, Charity whittled down her group of men until she got to four. According to Reality Steve, the four men who get Hometowns are Aaron B., Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, and Dotun Olubeko.

Hometown visits were filmed during the month of April, with a couple days in between each visit to allow for travel. It’s not known which order the Hometowns will air. However, according to the Bachelorette spoilers, they men were filmed in this order: Xavier, Joey, Aaron B., and Dotun. ABC regularly airs Hometowns out of order, so don’t be surprised if the timeline is off when shown on screen.

How the Season Ends

(Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Surprisingly, Reality Steve still doesn’t know who gets Charity’s final rose, but he did reveal a few details about how her season ends.

Charity’s season supposedly follows the usual Bachelorette playbook, and there won’t be any surprise or twist endings this year. Many recent seasons have departed from the traditional ending featuring two final contestants, a proposal, and a ride off into the sunset. Viewers should expect that classic ending this season.

Who Gets the Final Rose

(Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

This season’s Bachelorette spoilers are still incomplete, but there are some clues as to who gets Charity’s final rose. Reality Steve claims that both Aaron B. and Dotun make it to Charity’s final three because they were spotted filming in Fiji, the season’s final location.

However, Aaron B. reportedly doesn’t get Charity’s final rose, as he was seen partying in San Diego on the day the final rose ceremony was filmed.

There’s some evidence to suggest that Xavier is in the final three, including a now-deleted clip from his intro video indicating he was in Fiji as well. However, since it could also be Aaron or Dotun in the unclear clip, there’s no confirmation that Xavier made it to the final three.

Though the winner has not yet leaked, it’s probably only a matter of time before impatient Bachelorette fans find out who manages to steal Charity’s heart.

TELL US – WHO DO YOU THINK WILL WIN CHARITY’S HEART AND FINAL ROSE?