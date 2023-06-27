Lindsie Chrisley Blocks Siblings on Social Media

The tales of a wealthy Southern family living life in the luxurious lane on Chrisley Knows Best were a total lie. The children of Todd and Julie Chrisley found out the hard way their parents weren’t always leading with faith, they were leading with falsified documents.

During the course of the show, Todd and Julie navigated life with their five kids. Two of those kids were from Todd’s first marriage whom Julie adopted. It would be fair to say Todd’s relationship with Lindsie Chrisley was vastly different from that of her sister Savannah. Sassy was his obvious favorite and the observation wasn’t lost on Lindsie over the years.

Throughout breaks in filming and ultimately leaving the show entirely, there was speculation Lindsie helped the Feds incarcerate her folks. She’s had a rough ride with her siblings in the past, now it looks like trouble is afoot once again.

They’re blocked!

via @lindsiechrisley Instagram Story

Recently, Lindsie participated in a Q&A on Instagram and revealed she stopped following most of her family on social media. One of her fans asked why the change happened and she responded, “Well, since I’m being v[ery] honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn’t want to deal with it.” None of the other Chrisley kids have mentioned the argument or Lindsie, so maybe they haven’t noticed yet.

She added, “No drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine.” Sure, Jan. Everything is just so fine and dandy, her brothers and sister are prevented from seeing any of her online presence. And as far as we know, she hasn’t even visited Julie in prison due to some type of paperwork issue. That probably translates to “Lindsie is not on the list” but doesn’t want anyone to know.

That said, Lindsie has traveled to Florida to see her dad in the big house. We’ll have to wait and see if the Lindsie snub is acknowledged by her sister and brothers, but it sounds like business as usual for the Chrisleys.

TELL US – WHAT WOULD MAKE LINDSIE BLOCK HER FAMILY MEMBERS? DO YOU THINK SAVANNAH WILL DISCUSS THE DISS ON HER PODCAST?