Savannah Chrisley Says Julie Chrisley Turned Down Todd’s Proposals During First Pregnancy

Savannah Chrisley has been opening up a lot since both of her parents went to jail. The Chrisley Knows Best alum has a lovely little podcast that may provide a cathartic outlet in their absence. While she has admittedly been suffering since they went away, Savannah does make sure to keep their name in the press.

Her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, has become a place where Chrisley friends and family share anecdotes with followers. And despite the ever-present relationship with Jesus, some of the Todd and Julie Chrisley anecdotes might surprise you. Recently Savannah told listeners her mom originally said yes to Todd but no to marriage.

No marriage, no thanks

Apparently, Julie did not give Todd a proper yes when he proposed marriage for the first time. Prior to their official wedding day, Julie was already pregnant with Savannah’s older brother Chase Chrisley.

She said, “I think of my mom in her early 20s when she got pregnant with Chase, so my older brother, who’s 14 months older than me.”

Savannah continued, ”My dad had just come off a divorce, he had two kids, and my mom was the preacher’s daughter in a small, one stoplight town in South Carolina — preacher’s daughter. Everyone knew everyone.” I assure you, small towns and preacher’s kids can rival big-city scandals any day of the week.

Small towns, big decisions

“And she got pregnant, and she told my dad, she was like, ‘I am not marrying you. This is my baby. I’m gonna raise my baby. If you want to be involved in his life you can, but I’m raising my child.’ I’ve read parts of the book that he’s [Todd’s] working on, and I was just sobbing, just because he talks about the first time he saw my mother, how he felt, how he would just go into the bank just to be able to see her, and she wouldn’t give him the time of day.”

Sassy added her mom was sketched out about Todd’s divorce and his past, but she seemed to leave out that Julie was also previously married. “She told him, she was like, ‘I’m not marrying you, just for you to make the same mistake you made with your first wife,’” Savannah explained. “He asked her twice, and she told him no. And now, look at ’em, 27 years later.”

Yeah, look at ‘em! Both are in prison! Not sure this had the happy ending everyone was hoping for.

Obviously being with-child impacted Julie’s decision to marry (again). She didn’t want a baby out of wedlock, so Julie married Todd in May of 1996, days before Chase entered the world. Savannah shared, “But, like she said, small town, your father being the preacher, getting pregnant out of wedlock. And they got married May 25. Chase was born June 1.”

It seems the whole family now spends a great deal of time reviewing the decisions they’ve made in life.

