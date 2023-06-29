Todd Chrisley’s Mom in a ‘Real Dark Place’ Amid His Prison Sentence

Well, this is sad to hear, but not surprising. Fans of Chrisley Knows Best recall the show centered around Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie with their brood of kids. But the real ones know Nanny Faye was the show’s true star.

Faye Chrisley is Todd’s loyal and devoted mom, the matriarch of the family. Unfortunately, most of her family is currently in the slammer. As you might suspect, Nanny Faye was devastated when Todd and Julie were sent to the pokey. And it’s a shame to see how greed outweighed the importance of family on all levels. Faye appeared on an episode of Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast, Southern Tea, and spoke about her pain.

Things aren’t great for Nanny Faye

I guess Lindsie is glad at least someone with the last name Chrisley is still speaking to her. Because everyone in the greater free world has a podcast, Lindsie had Nanny Faye pop in for a visit. She talked about how she’s navigating Todd’s incarceration.

“I always say that God is in control of everything. Everything is done for a reason,” Faye began. “I am in a real dark place. But I know that there’s going to be light at the end of the tunnel. And we are going to come out bigger and better because what they are accused of is wrong.” Sigh. Here we go again. I suppose we can’t judge immediate family members for supporting their loved ones, regardless of what they think the truth is.

Faye shared she feels she needs to be the “backbone” of the family for her five grandchildren, who are also suffering because BOTH of their parents are gone. She continued, “I’m here to make sure that my grandchildren and those two little greats [grandchildren] have the love that they need and the guidance that they need.” A hearty thank you to Todd and Julie for putting this enormous burden on a 79-year-old woman.

Additionally, Nanny Faye compared Todd and Julie’s crimes to the Bible story of Daniel being saved by an angel after being thrown in a den of lions. That said, Daniel was not charged with falsifying bank records for years. “That’s what’s going to happen to them. And I believe it within my heart,” Faye shared.

As Todd and Julie continue to appeal their convictions, the family continues to believe in miracles.

