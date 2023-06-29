Photo Credit: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Why Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Home Was Revisited by Police

By Jonah Wardell

Jim Bob Duggar and his wife, Michelle Duggar, are controversial figures, and not without reason. Their ultra-religious hyper-conservative natures sometimes make them problematic and more concerning than they appear.

Amazon released an entire documentary detailing the dark side of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, as well as the Duggar family’s lives outside the show. Those familiar with the Duggar family might know that various members have had run-ins with the police in the past.

Josh Duggar was arrested and imprisoned for child pornography, among other charges. Jana Duggar was also investigated when a child she was supposed to be babysitting was found by the highway. Recently, police visited the Duggar compound once again. But this time, it wasn’t for any crime… Or so we think.

TMZ had the exclusive details surrounding the police visits. Officers visited the compound at about 8:30 on Sunday morning. This was their second visit—a “follow-up investigation” –about two hours after the death of Jim Bob’s uncle, Tommy.

In the police report obtained by TMZ, it was revealed that officers spoke to Tommy’s husband, Lawrence. Lawrence told the police that Tommy felt ill the night before, fell over multiple times, and refused to go to a hospital, fearing he’d be put in a nursing home.

Unfortunately, Lawrence reported that on Sunday morning, Tommy yelled for help in the bathroom before collapsing against the door. Tommy was later pronounced dead, having died of natural causes.

Although, it’s still not entirely clear why police went to the Duggar’s home after the fact. Lawrence already knew, after all, so the revisitation seemed odd. TMZ reached out to the local sheriff’s station but received no response.

Regardless, our condolences go out to Lawrence and all of Tommy’s other loved ones.

