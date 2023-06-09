Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Slam ‘Sensationalized’ Amazon Documentary Shiny Happy People

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are two complicated subjects. While they’ve suffered a great deal, it seems they’ve also caused plenty of suffering. The two starred on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, and that title was not hyperbole.

In 2015, a police report came out saying that their son, Josh Duggar, was investigated for molesting five underage girls. Four of whom were his sisters. Following this report, TLC pulled all episodes from the air. Soon enough, the show was canceled.

In 2021, Josh was arrested on charges related to child pornography. His own family described him as having a sickness that couldn’t be prayed away. But where the family saw ghoulishness, Amazon saw dollar signs.

Has Amazon gone too far with the Duggar doc?

Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement on their website regarding the documentary, Shiny Happy People. They called the series “derogatory and sensationalized.” The statement further read: “Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format.”

“This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.” They condemned the “media” for their “ill intentions.”

The statement went on: “We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships or to reconcile differences is through love in a private setting. We love each member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one.” The couple said they would cling to Jesus to find strength.

On the one hand, do they have a point? It does feel very scummy for Amazon to try and capitalize on the horrendous tragedies surrounding the Duggar family. On the other hand, their statement feels more like a bid for self-preservation than anything else.

