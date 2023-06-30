RHONJ Season 13 Reunion Finale Is Peacock’s #2 Most Popular Bravo Episode

When it comes to the streaming wars, it’s become clear at this point that nobody’s winning, least of all us, the consumers. While Peacock brought in a total of 20 million subscribers at the end of 2022, NBCUniversal projected a peak loss of $3 billion on Peacock for 2023.

And with the current writers’ strike, it’s likely that streaming will only continue to suffer. But this is all the more reason for media companies to invest in reality TV. Netflix has done quite well for itself with its original reality content And Peacock no doubt brings in more viewership thanks to its Bravo tie-ins.

Peacock also has the potential to bring in viewers with content that wouldn’t otherwise be shown on network, like extended reunions. But extended or not, the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion absolutely banged on Peacock.

Is RHONJ Peacock’s new cash cow?

Variety obtained exclusive details on just how well RHONJ did on Peacock. Since streaming services aren’t obligated to disclose viewership numbers, we can only rely on details that NBCU chooses to release such as these.

Reportedly, the RHONJ Season 13 finale drew 3 million total viewers with 1.5 million in the key demographic of adults 18-49. These view counts are based on multiplatform viewing—Peacock, network, and all other mediums. It’s the most-watched episode in the franchise since 2016, and the top episode for the key demo since 2020.

As for Peacock viewership exclusively, Part 3 of the reunion ranks second on the platform’s list of most-viewed Real Housewives episodes. The top spot goes to Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Season 15 premiere. The RHONJ Season 13 Reunion also cracked the top 20 list of most-watched original Bravo episodes.

It’s also worth noting that the 3 million total views came from a week’s worth of viewing. If you’ve seen the Season 13 Reunion, you probably understand how word of mouth might’ve propelled the viewership numbers further over the course of the week. The drama was to die for.

