Is Morgan Wade Kyle Richards’ Sister?

Amid all of the rumors surrounding Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade, one in particular is sticking out. Some fans think that the two may be related, and even siblings. So is Morgan Wade the sister of Kyle Richards? Here’s what we know about the pair.

Are Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade sisters?

No, Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are not sisters.

Rumors that the two could be related by blood started to surface as the pair got closer as friends. Followers came up with the theory that Morgan could be Kyle’s half-sister. Despite this, they are not secretly siblings.

Kyle actually admitted that she started out being a fan of Morgan, having listened to the country singer’s music. In a post to Instagram, in February 2022, Kyle said she “stalked” the singer on social media. “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries,” she added.

Kyle does have two sisters, but neither of them are Morgan. Her older half-sister is Kathy Hilton, who recently featured as a “friend of” on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Then there is younger sister Kim Richards, who was also an original cast member on RHOBH. Kyle also has three paternal half-siblings from her father’s first marriage, but all were adults by the time she was born.

Along with the rumors that Kyle and Morgan are half-sisters, come the theories that they are actually romantically involved. The pair may have matching rings, and similar heart-shaped tattoos, but they simply seem to be living their best “bestie” lifestyle, rather than hooking up. Can’t two women get along, have some fun, and enjoy one another’s company without being told they must be banging?

