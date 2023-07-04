Teresa Giudice Had Someone Apologize to Caroline Manzo for Accusing Her of Being FBI Rat

New and current fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey are without a doubt familiar with the feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, along with his wife, Melissa Gorga. The feud has taken center stage recently and was the main focus of the RHONJ Season 13 reunion.

But what the whippersnappers might not remember is Teresa’s feud with Caroline Manzo. Teresa was quite the villainous presence in the early seasons of the show, and that led to a feud with Caroline. The feud came to a head when Tre accused Caroline of tipping off the FBI about her.

Caroline’s son, Albie Manzo, recently went on the AllAboutTRH podcast to discuss all things RHONJ. Given Albie’s lineage, they of course had to talk about the Caroline/Teresa feud. Before getting into it, Albie shared a story of seeing Tre at the Super Bowl.

Did Teresa absolve Caroline of the FBI tip?

“When I saw Teresa at the Super Bowl, [it] was very fun for me to feel my immediate reaction, because it was the same. It was like … You almost want to go up to Teresa and be like, ‘Teresa, what the f*ck? Cause like we were all so cool and we were very, very friendly.”

As for the call to the FBI, Albie revealed that Teresa “had someone apologize to my mom.” With some extrapolation, Albie said, “I have on pretty good authority that Teresa knows who did it, and no one has said anything.” Just to make sure it clicked, he added, “And the reason I know this is because somebody apologized to my mother.”

Assuming what Albie is saying here is true, it makes a person wonder. If Teresa was wrong about Caroline, could it be that she’s wrong about Melissa? Hindsight is always 20/20. And if Teresa does miss the Manzos, maybe it’s not too late for her to realize what she might lose with Joe and Melissa.

