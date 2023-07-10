Bachelorette Star Hannah Brown Announces New Podcast

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is all set to add another feather in her career cap – that of a podcaster. The reality star announced launching her own podcast, “Better Tomorrow with Hannah Brown,” which will be available on Sirius XM. It will be a weekly series, premiering on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Hannah embarks to answer some of life’s most intriguing questions, including “Am I better today than I was yesterday?” and “How can I learn to be better tomorrow?” among others. Through the podcast, she hopes to shed light on socially sensitive but equally empowering topics, including mental health, love, relationships, and several others.

Announcing her journey as a podcaster, Hannah took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and said: “One of my biggest goals in this season of life is building real, true community. So this is me, putting it all out there on my new podcast, Better Tomorrow. I am so honored to hold this space for all of us to learn and grow together!”

Hannah Brown hopes to bring important subjects to light

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Image

The Bachelorette alum will be accompanied by several guests over the course of the entire series, including artists, friends, experts and entrepreneurs. The official description of the podcast reveals that the author will speak on a variety of important topics which will all be relatable to the general audience.

The podcast will have the reality star and her guests provide meaningful advice, intimate emotional explorations and earn various takeaways from the discussion. “Pushing the envelope,” Hannah will guide her listeners, according to the description, “through the lens of a progressive, empowered woman who even with her faith doesn’t know all the answers and is still actively defining and deciding what all that means.”

In a teaser announcement, Hannah expressed that she was going to have the “hard talk” with her best friends,” before stating the essence behind launching her podcast. She said: “I’m also on the journey, so I won’t have all the answers, but I do hope to provide raw, unfiltered takeaways and revelations that you also can relate to. This is for you and me. We can make it whatever we want it to be. Did that just rhyme? Let’s go for it! We’ll be better tomorrow.”

An establishment of a classic reality TV fan-favorite

Hannah Brown instantly became a reality fan-favorite when she appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor, vying for Colton Underwood’s heart. She finished seventh, before being announced as as the lead on season 15 of The Bachelorette. The star established herself as an open-minded and empowered woman, often speaking up on all the right things when necessary.

She chose suitor Jed Wyatt in the season finale, but their engagement came to an abrupt end after Hannah found out he was in a relationship with another woman prior to entering the dating series. While her love life back then didn’t work out, the reality star proved to viewers that she can be looked upon more than her stint on the ABC show.

Hannah appeared on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars where she was paired with professional dancer Alan Bersten. The two won Season 28 of the competition. In 2021, she released her book “God Bless This Mess.” She has also made several other reality television appearances including Celebrity Dating Game and Lights Out with David Spade.

Her most recent and notable appearance was on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. She endured some of the toughest tasks set up by DS agents and proved herself each week. Hannah was later crowned the winner alongside former professional soccer player Carli Lloyd.

Looking at her interesting television stints and overall career, a podcast comes at the right time and looks promising. Don’t forget to tune in to the first episode on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE LISTENING TO HANNAH’S PODCAST? WHICH OTHER REALITY TV STAR PODCASTS DO YOU LISTEN TO?