Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk And Brandi Glanville Join Other Reality Stars To Compete In New Show “The Traitors”

Oh, this sounds like fun! For its newest competition show, streaming service Peacock will be bringing together stars from some of our favorite reality shows, including The Bachelor, Survivor, Below Deck, Big Brother and others.

The show is titled The Traitors and will be hosted by none other than Scottish actor Alan Cumming, as reported by Us Magazine. Alan is an award-winning star of stage, film and television (The Good Wife) and one of my personal favorites.

The Traitors, originally a popular Dutch series, is being publicized as a “psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game.” The contestants, comprised of celebrities and non-celebrities, “come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize.” Prizes can reach as much as $250,000. That’s a nice chunk of cash.

But it won’t be easy. Three of those 20 contestants, known as “the traitors,” will be plotting to steal the prize from the rest of the group, dubbed “the faithful.”

The setting for the show is a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, and the competition is promised to be “a game chock-full of alliances, deception and even ‘murder.'” Yikes! Dare we hope that it’s Brandi Glanville who gets eliminated first? (But surely she’s a “traitor.”)

Reality show favorites in the cast will include Survivor players Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan, Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly; Below Deck alum Kate Chastain; Summer House star Kyle Cooke, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte.

Non-celebrity/regular people competing will include a political analyst, ER nurse, yoga instructor, van life influencer, and actress.

A press release touting the upcoming competition series reads, “We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit.'”

The Traitors premieres with all 10 episodes dropping on January 12, 2023. This show sounds like all kinds of fun. I’ve already put a reminder on my calendar. I would watch it for Alan Cumming alone.

[Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]