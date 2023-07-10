Kyle Richards Explains Cryptic ‘Sorrow’ Instagram Post

The Kyle Richards separation saga keeps unfolding as Kyle herself has come out to clarify a thing or two. As most are aware, news broke a week ago of Kyle’s separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Since the split, we’ve received some conflicting reports, but one thing’s for sure: Kyle is currently at the forefront of Real Housewives drama. Some would go as far as to say this separation news is all for the sake of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills content.

Regardless, because Kyle is on everyone’s minds, fans are paying extra close attention to all her actions. Case in point, her Instagram story from Aspen, Colorado with the text overlay: “Parting is such sweet sorrow.” Since everyone thought this referred to Mauricio, Kyle decided to clarify.

Kyle clears the air with RHOBH fans

Page Six first reported on the situation, both on their site and through their Instagram. They captioned their post, “[Kyle] just shared a veryyyyy cryptic quote after her separation from [her] husband.” Kyle came across the post and commented, “This was in regards to having to leave Aspen! deleted.” (I called it btw).

Responses to Kyle’s comment generally took one of two forms. In one camp, people were defending Kyle and blaming news media and IG users for willfully misinterpreting her. In the other camp, commenters were accusing Kyle of manipulating the situation to get her more attention, both online and on RHOBH.

Both camps have a point. People who report on celebrities do tend to overanalyze and misinterpret (and I say that as someone who reports on celebrities). But at the same time, Kyle should know her actions will be seen under a microscope by anyone, especially amid a separation. It’s not hard to believe she’s very aware of the attention she can garner.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KYLE IS PLAYING DUMB? OR WAS HER IG STORY A POORLY-TIMED COINCIDENCE?