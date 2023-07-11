Brandi Glanville Says ‘Demon Camel’ Almost Killed Her on Ultimate Girls Trip

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 doesn’t even have a premiere date yet, but the buzz is palpable. Filming for the new season finished back in January this year, and since then, rumors and reports have flown like debris in a tornado.

One of the heaviest pieces of news and points of contention was the apparent incident between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo. For those unaware, Brandi reportedly kissed and touched Caroline multiple times without consent. Brandi is known to get frisky with other Housewives, but Caroline was clearly not on board.

This incident would cause both Brandi and Caroline to leave filming early. Recently, Brandi went on The Real Deal w/ Gretchen Rossi where the two discussed their time filming UGT 4. As expected, they addressed the incident, but also, an unexpected run-in the day after the incident.

Brandi’s karma via one demon camel

Well, the night after the incident, Brandi had an uncomfortable run-in of her own. “The day after everything went down, and the f*cking demon camel almost killed me … f*cking camel, what the f*ck?!” Well, color me intrigued.

Gretchen jumped in and said, “The camel! Oh my God … that’s gonna be a funny scene actually. That’s gonna be really funny.” Brandi didn’t seem all that amused, but still took the opportunity to add, “Well, Caroline thought it was really funny ‘cause I saw her laughing real hard! I guess she wasn’t that traumatized, but never mind!”

It probably goes without saying, but what an insanely insensitive thing to say. Just because someone laughs at something funny they must be doing just fine? Obviously not. Sure, Caroline probably had more reason to laugh since her tormentor was the camel’s target. But still, Brandi just couldn’t refrain from the dig.

