RHONY Legacy Star Kelly Bensimon Announces Engagement to Scott Litner

Real Housewives of New York alum Kelly Bensimon is a happy bride-to-be. She is engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Scott Litner. The latter proposed to the reality star over the Fourth of July weekend during their vacation to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

According to a report by E! News, the RHONY star received a surprise proposal at one of her favorite summer getaway locations. In a statement to the outlet, she said, “I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life, this is truly a new beginning … We have a romance that people write novels about.”

Scott is said to have proposed with “a custom emerald-cut, five-carat diamond ring.” Celebrations were low-key, with a quiet dinner in Chicago. Kelly later debuted her diamond ring from NYC jeweler Material Goods on her Instagram Story.

A grand proposal and a special place for Kelly Bensimon

Kelly Bensimon flaunts her engagement ring (Photo Credit: kellybensimon/Instagram)

Looking at the size of the ring, it definitely looked like a grand proposal! But what made it even more special is that it was a romantic boat ride at Kelly’s special childhood spot.

A rep for the RHONY star said, “Kelly is happily engaged and looking forward to this new beginning … Scott proposed over the 4th of July weekend while they were visiting Kelly’s childhood vacation spot of Lake Geneva, Wis.”

Kelly made her first public appearance since the engagement on Sunday, July 9, when she attended the premiere party for the new Bravo spin-off Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake in support of her former castmates. She was seen glowing in a long black fishnet dress over a black bikini and flaunting her huge diamond ring.

(Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Other celebrities who were seen with Kelly include Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer, among several other guests. The event took place at Ascent Lounge in New York City.

The RHONY: Legacy star and her now-fiancé had kept their relationship under wraps during their one-year of dating.

Kelly was previously married to photographer Giles Bensimon from 1997 to 2006, and shares two daughters – Sea, 25, and Teddy, 23. According to her rep, Scott was also previously married and has kids of his own.

The reality star, who is currently working as a luxury real estate broker Douglas Elliman, will be seen making her TV return with Peacock’s upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. While a premiere date is yet to be announced, viewers can expect Kelly to bring her charm and glamor to the series.

Congratulations are definitely in order for Kelly and we can’t wait to see her in RHONY: Legacy.

