Bachelorette’s Brayden Bowers Didn’t Join Show for Fame, Claims Friend

From first impression rose to Bachelorette villain – this has been suitor Brayden Bowers’ journey up until now on The Bachelorette. He may have started off as a fan-favorite, but his star is on the decline. His insecurities and his actions seem to be a ticking timebomb, that could explode at any moment.

How many chances is Charity Lawson planning to give him? I am unsure. His behavior over the past two episodes has only irked fans, who are desperately waiting for him to leave, or for the lead to stop giving him yet another rose. Brayden had trouble with Charity dating fellow suitors and called her kissing Joey for four and a half minutes “classless.”

Looks like Brayden’s best friend Caleb Webb has come to his defense. He spoke to The US Sun about the suitor’s image in real life and paints a completely different picture. The debate between what’s real and what’s producer-driven still continues with this installment.

Brayden Bowers’ friend Caleb is a “friend in need” and a “friend indeed”

With every Bachelor and Bachelorette season, there are various archetypes. From the fan-favorite to the villain, many contestants make an impression on viewers. Brayden has definitely made a mark – his image is surely up for debate. Hopefully his best friend, Caleb Webb’s defense provides some justification for his actions. Or will it?

Caleb expressed that his friend was 100% on board with this social experiment before stating how Brayden has been in a couple of bad relationships. Justifying his friend’s actions, Caleb said, “He’s going on there and everybody’s interested in the same thing and has roughly the same intentions.”

If Brayden knew what he signed up for and was aware that there will be fellow suitors fighting for Charity’s time, why did he raise the concerns in that way and questioned her character? The damage just goes on increasing and it’s time the suitor is shown a way out.

Caleb further noted that it wasn’t Brayden but another friend who applied on his behalf to be on the show. Poor decision making? I would say so. He further insisted that the suitor joined the show for “a different experience,” which does bring his entire time on the dating series into question.

Giving an insight into the kind of person Brayden is, his bestie said, “He’s very much the type of person who, if it’s something that he’s not familiar with, he’ll dive headfirst and give anything a try.”

Caleb provides clarity on Brayden’s image

After hearing about Charity and suitor Joey Graziadei’s kiss, Brayden was frustrated and decided to pack his bags and leave. Caleb, for his part, pointed to editing for making it look more dramatic than it was, and understood his friend’s frustration.

Caleb describes Brayden’s outburst as his “initial reaction,” and assured that fans will see a better side of the suitor in the coming weeks – a revelation that I highly doubt, considering everything we’ve seen so far.

Brayden’s friend described the suitor as “genuine” and “definitely authentic in his actions.” Caleb expressed that Brayden was ready for a relationship and that Charity was a great match. Let’s leave that to Charity, shall we? Their connection seems to be on the rocks as of now…

He added, “He went on this looking for somebody. He’s at the point where he’s ready to try again and luckily, as far as what goes on in the show … Charity seems to be that same type of a person.”

