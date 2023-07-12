Bethenny Frankel Thinks Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian Have ‘Zero Chance’

Bethenny Frankel is jumping in on the conversation about Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady’s possible relationship, and it sounds like she is no fan. The Real Housewives of New York City star is no newbie to sharing her opinion — especially about the Kardashian Krew. In the past, Bethenny has criticized the Kardashian/Jenner family over their businesses, marriages, and anything else under the sun. This often occurs on her TikTok account, which has 1.4 million followers.

However, it’s not just Kim that B has a problem with. She’s also taken subtle jabs at The Duchess of Sussex, or Meghan Markle. Lord knows she loves a bandwagon. But if you’ve been a fan of Bethenny’s, this isn’t strange behavior. It’s what she’s known for, and quite honestly, she does it well.

As for Kim, even though she’s divorcing Kanye West, that’s not stopping her from having fun. News broke in May 2023 that Kim was out shopping for a vacation home in Tom Brady’s neighborhood. Since then, rumors of their potential relationship have lit up social media. And consequently, everyone has something to say — even Bethenny.

Kim plays second to none

The RHONY alum started her TikTok video by saying there’s no chance these two celebs will end up together.

“I’m sure there’s a curiosity. He is the greatest football player of all time, and she is the greatest player of the fame game of all time,” she said. But there’s a specific reason these two won’t work — according to Bethenny.

She says Kim is just too high maintenance. She admits that Tom’s former wife was “relatively high-maintenance” — but “not at the Kim Kardashian level.”

“[Bündchen is] a Brazilian gorgeous supermodel, but she really did lean in to his life, lean in to being a mom [and] moving to Massachusetts. She was a football player’s wife.”

“I just think there can only be one peacock in a relationship,” Frankel continued. “Kim Kardashian will not be Tom Brady’s peacock. It’s just too much work.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THE RUMORS ABOUT KIM AND TOM ARE TRUE? ARE YOU HOPING THEY’RE SECRETLY TOGETHER?