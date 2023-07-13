Kim Zolciak’s Friends ‘Not Surprised’ She and Kroy Biermann Called Off Divorce

When Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann announced their divorce from one another, it sent waves down the reality TV world. Everybody had their chance to comment.

The whole thing felt more like a spectacle than an actual family affair. It was like a strange Real Housewives of Atlanta behind-the-scenes promo. And the situation wasn’t helped by the multiple reports that came out concerning the shots each partner took at the other. With financial threats and calls to the police, things were out of hand.

And for those of us on the outside looking in, it was easy to remove ourselves from the situation and merely watch. While we worried for the kids, there was a lot of context we were missing. Well, now that Kim and Kroy have called off the divorce, their friends are speaking up.

Kim and Kroy’s friends claim the marriage was good

In an exclusive with Us Weekly, a source close to Kim, Kroy, and their circle revealed that the couple’s friends “aren’t surprised” that the two have decided to withdraw their filings. “It was actually more shocking when they initially filed because they never saw any problems in their marriage.”

The insider also said how excited friends were to learn of the reconciliation. “They believed Kim and Kroy had an amazing marriage and would be together forever. They’re thrilled that they’ve decided to work on things. Everybody sees that Kim and Kroy have an incredible bond and they’re confident they’ll spend the rest of their lives together.”

And overall, the good news was all too bounteous, as friends “always held out hope they’d reconcile.” While friends should feel happy for Kim, Kroy, and more than anyone, their kids, these reports raise eyebrows. If Kim and Kroy were so good before, that just adds fuel to the fire of the theory that the divorce was staged.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues – without Kim and Kroy – Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

