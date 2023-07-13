Lucy Edmunds Details Shocking Below Deck Sailing Yacht Guest Meltdown

Over the past four seasons, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has served us a fair share of entertainment and drama. Poor management, crew relationships, firing of cast members, and issues with Parsifal have created some of the best moments on television. But one element that never fails to deliver are interesting charter guests, something stew Lucy Edmunds can attest to!

The Season 4 finale of the hit Bravo series saw her deal with poor hygiene from the guests, which I am cringing at, even as I write about it now. If it wasn’t enough, the charter guests, which included a throuple, got into a major argument and were almost beating each other up before Captain Glenn Shephard intervened.

I have seen a number of guests grace Parsifal, but this collection of rogues might top the list of being my least favorite…

A dreamy dinner turned rowdy

The crew had to get through one final charter before the end of the season, but it turned out to be one of the most disappointing experiences of Lucy’s life. The guests made a mess in their rooms, got sick in the sink, and didn’t even flush the toilet after pooping. Poor Lucy ended up breaking down when this happened a second time. I don’t blame her!

Lucy was right on deck when the charter guests were having some incredible food cooked by chef Ileisha Dell. However, what looked like an amazing dinner quickly turned chaotic when the guests engaged in a heated argument.

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew recalled the incident, saying it was “heavy.” She failed to understand the guests’ behavior, before saying, “The guests [fight] and that was crazy. And definitely watch it because it’s going to be mad, to be honest. Really, really mad.”

She further said, “Even when I see it I definitely know I’m gonna be shocked too. It happened all so quickly. You’re exhausted and some people, you know, I just don’t get how they behave.”

The cast of Season 4 were pushed to their limits – both in their duties and with the guests they were handed this time around. One arrival suffered injuries, some guests accused the crew of jewelery theft … we’ve definitely seen everything!

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 two-part reunion starts Monday, July 17, at 8/7c on Bravo.



TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THE GUESTS’ BEHAVIOR IN THE FINALE? WAS LUCY RIGHT IN BREAKING DOWN?