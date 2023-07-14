90 Day Fiancé Stars SojaBoy and Kiera Ogden Split

90 Day Fiancé stars Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kiera Ogden are no longer together. In an exclusive statement to In Touch Weekly, the latter revealed that she has chosen to end her relationship with the Nigerian singer. Surprised, anyone? Given SojaBoy’s track record, I wouldn’t expect anything less.

Speaking to the outlet, Kiera said, “I have the utmost gratitude for the support received when our relationship was made public and feel the need to speak out due to the attention our relationship garnered.” She didn’t give any further clarification.

How many more women will SojaBoy get through before they realize his true intent? This time round, however, it was Kiera who initiated the breakup. Well done, ma’am!

SojaBoy is left without a woman and a potential green card

SojaBoy made his reality TV debut with his ex-wife Lisa Hamme in February 2020 as part of the official cast on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The duo met on Facebook and got engaged online but their romance was short-lived. While they got married on the show, the singer handed her divorce papers soon after. What did we even expect from an online engagement?

The 90 Day Fiancé star has been accused by fans of dating multiple women in an effort of getting a green card and advancing his music career to become an international star. I mean, it was pretty evident with his behavior…

He dated a woman named Zara briefly but that soon ended as she wasn’t comfortable with the attention he was getting from his female fans. Umm, debatable. Not the breakup, but the fact that he was capable of getting any attention, let alone have fans.

SojaBoy met Kim Menzies in Season 5 of the series and even continued their romance on their show’s spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Just when I thought he’d finally met a woman he could settle down with, the duo ended their engagement over multiple issues, including his family’s wish of SojaBoy taking multiple wives.

Kim, you know you deserved better. It looks like she’s definitely enjoying her life without SojaBoy. The singer, however, teased in March 2023 that he’d fallen in love again. Oh who are you fooling? How many times can he fall in love? He debuted his now ex-girlfriend Kiera three months later. Looks like she has realized her self-worth and is choosing herself.

Kiera’s looking for a “healthy” relationship

Announcing her breakup with SojaBoy, Kiera told In Touch Weekly, “Upholding personal boundaries is essential for my happiness and well-being. I firmly believe that a healthy relationship should be built on mutual respect, understanding, and support…”

Kiera expressed her intention behind announcing it publicly. She noted that this could be an inspiration for fellow women to know their worth, and “prioritize their well-being and to stand firm in asserting boundaries within their relationships.”

Way to go Kiera! Good riddance!

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT SOJABOY AND KIERA’S BREAKUP? DO YOU THINK HE WAS IN IT FOR THE RIGHT REASONS?