Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Snaps Selfie With Tom Cruise

Southern Charm is an interesting little show that, at times, feels like a social dissection. The show follows the aristocracy of South Carolina, giving it the feel of a Jane Austen novel, but without all the depth.

And hey, I’m not knocking it. The show is great for what it is. There’s a reason it’s still ongoing since its premiere in 2014. Of course, that doesn’t mean every swing the show takes will be a home run. Case in point, Madison LeCroy. While Madison has her fans, many Southern Charm viewers find her mean, irritating, and over-the-top.

There’s a fine line between drama that’s great and drama that’s grating. It may have been for that reason that Madison’s role was dialed back in Season 8. But reports say she’ll be a main cast member again in Season 9, and with that fame comes all sorts of opportunities, including the chance to meet Tom Cruise.

Madison’s selfie with Top Gun’s own

Madison managed to secure an invite to the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on July 10. She shared some pictures on her Instagram from the event, showcasing her beautiful black dress. But her last photo shared was what caught her fans’ interest.

On her last slide, Madison shared a photo taken beside Ethan Hunt himself, Tom Cruise. With fans taking quite notice of how stunning Madison looked, one commenter joked that Tom Cruise “looks like he got a picture with YOU.” Several other stars also commented, Hannah Berner for example writing, “Holy moly.”

Another resounding thought was the idea that Madison looked just like Jessica Simpson in her photoset. Of course, there were also some detractors. One repeated sentiment was that the man in the picture wasn’t Tom Cruise. Some suggested it was a double for Cruise, but the photo’s quite clear.

Southern Charm Season 9 is expected to return later this year.

