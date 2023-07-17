Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Son Michael Works on Real Housewives

Working on one of the most successful franchises is definitely a dream come true. For Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son Michael Consuelos, being part of Bravo is definitely something he enjoys. Imagine witnessing all of the drama and chaos in real time? It’s a boon and a curse at the same time, but nevertheless, entertaining.

Andy Cohen was co-hosting Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, July 13, 2023, when he expressed how it was a “full circle moment” for Mark to be working on not just the Housewives franchise, but also on other Bravo shows, including Summer House and Winter House. If this isn’t living the dream, I don’t know what is!

Michael remains tight-lipped about his favorite show

Andy Cohen reveals BFF Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos is working on 'Real Housewives' https://t.co/FSgdkNUrBK via @pagesix pic.twitter.com/6KicsEuozQ — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) July 13, 2023

And I don’t blame him. How is one supposed to pick a favorite from a plethora of Bravo shows that have had long successful runs over many years? I for one, definitely have a list of the ones I don’t like. Maybe Michael has an answer to that.

Kelly and Mark expressed to Andy that Bravo shows are “huge in our house,” before they noted that their son Michael was working on a couple of shows on the network.

To this, the Watch What Happens Live host said, “I know it’s crazy. So Michael Consuelos is now working, and he’s working on — he worked on Jersey Housewives, he worked on this new season of The Real Housewives of New York City. And I keep texting him being like, ‘Who’s your favorite? Who are you enjoying?’”

To be honest, I am definitely envious of Michael. He gets to work on the Jersey franchise? Come on, that is one of the most dramatic (but also toxic) Housewives show to work on. And the newly-rebooted New York housewives, who have definitely brought back the charm of the iconic franchise with the premiere last night.

Mark expressed that his son is “very diplomatic” while discussing the show. Andy agreed and noted that Michael did have “a couple of favorites.” The Bravo host has also known Michael since he was a kid and enjoyed recalling his first memories with him.

Kelly has revealed in a past episode of her show how Michael found it hard to look for a job during the pandemic. She said. “Adulting is hard nowadays. It’s very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren’t what they were. The economy is driving this trend.”

Of all the things she has said over the years, this to me, has been the most relatable. Adulting is not something we all love, is it? The same goes for Michael who had a writing job lined up after graduating college in 2020, which didn’t work out because the pandemic shut production.

Kudos to Michael for working his way through to not only work on iconic Bravo shows but also sharing the screen with his father on the hit television series Riverdale.

