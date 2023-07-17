RHONY Newbie Jessel Taank Discusses Premiere Party Vomiting

A new era for the Real Housewives of New York has arrived! And just before the show’s broadcast premiere, the party got started.

Bravo held a RHONY Season 14 premiere party at the Rainbow Room of 30 Rock. All of the new Housewives were there, and the party was an event unto itself. But the headlines went beyond just the party scene.

New Housewife, Jessel Taank, stole the show when she vomited during the party. As soon as news broke of the hurling Housewife, many speculated that the incident was alcohol-related. Understandably, Jessel wanted to clear the air.

Was Jessel so drunk that she threw up?

When Page Six first reported on the incident, they posted the news to their Instagram. Their caption read, “Her stomach just couldn’t Taank it … [Jessel] fell ill at the show’s ritzy premiere party Wednesday night and threw up ‘all over’ the Rainbow Room.” In Page Six’s original report, they made it clear that the sickness was not alcohol-related according to witnesses.

Nevertheless, rumors persisted that Jessel had thrown up because she was too drunk. So, Jessel commented on Page Six’s IG post to clear the air: “I wish I was drunk!! Unfortunately just a stomach bug guys.. nothing to see here. [heart emoji]” It’s not so unlikely. Especially with the nerves around the premiere.

And other Instagram commenters were surprisingly supportive. As one commenter wrote, “[Way] to make an entrance as a newbie HW!!” Another said, “feel better girl!” And one commenter had some genuinely good advice: “Hope you have a strong sense of self because these Housewives fans enjoy tearing apart housewives who don’t please them. Good luck!”

