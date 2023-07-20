Below Deck Sailing Yacht Star Alex Propson Joins Winter House Season 3

Alex Propson is digging deep into his reality TV career. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht deckhand confirmed that he will make his appearance on another Bravo show – in the upcoming season of Winter House. Given he wasn’t allowed a chance to have much fun on Parsifal, I’m excited!

Alex first confirmed the news to host Andy Cohen on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion. He then posted the big reveal on his Instagram story, making it official. The deckhand will be seen dealing with an entirely different world than he’s used to. We can’t wait to see him adapt and potentially form some connections.

Alex Propson isn’t the only one from the Below Deck universe

It’s safe to say that Alex will not be alone dealing with uncharted waters on Winter House. He will be accompanied by fellow yachties and Below Deck Mediterranean alums Katie Flood and Malia White. The deckhand shared pictures with the two ladies on his Instagram story. Many assumed this confirmed their appearance on the next season of Winter House.

Given that Katie and Malia have long been away from the franchise, it will be interesting to see how all the yachties fare. This is an entirely different show, with a unique concept. It had previously been confirmed that Alex was spotted in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where Winter House was filmed. Safe to say, we’ll see the yachties have some much-needed fun!

Winter House debuted in 2021 and saw stars from various other Bravo series. They included Summer House, Southern Charm and even Vanderpump Rules (Tom-Tom making their appearance was the highlight of Season 2).

Entertainment Tonight reported in March 2023 that Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s appearance had been put on hold. This, because of the Scandoval that shook an entire nation. Reportedly, producers were trying to add new cast members as well as looking to bring some previous debutants full-time.

We wouldn’t want to see the Toms on our screens so soon. We’re still reeling from the mammoth effect the affair had on us! Let them stick to their home ground, and let’s see what Alex and his fellow yachties can bring.

Alex’s personality wasn’t highlighted enough on Sailing Yacht, (except his platonic connection with stew Mads Herrera). So, it’ll be interesting to see what he brings here.

Although a complete cast list is yet to be released, we know Alex will have some company. He’ll be joined by Summer House stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Danielle Olivera.

