Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Reveals Family’s Reaction to His Casting

It was just a few days ago that Gerry Turner was announced as ABC’s first-ever Golden Bachelor for the eponymous new reality show. But despite the announcement’s recency, the internet is already ablaze over the 71-year-old hunk.

Reactions to the show’s announcement itself felt lukewarm at best. It seemed like an odd idea. Still, ABC was going to roll with it regardless. And once they showed Gerry to the world, everyone seemed a bit more interested.

Gerry might just be the perfect face to launch this new Bachelor franchise. As part of that responsibility, he’s already hitting the promotional trail, doing interviews and exclusives, and telling us more about himself and his family.

How do Gerry’s kids feel about The Golden Bachelor?

Gerry went on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast to discuss his family dynamics amidst the Bachelor experience. He explained, “The experience of having them in Los Angeles with me a couple of weeks ago, when I was doing the promotions and so forth … I mean, we’d laugh and we cry and it was just an amazing, amazing experience.”

He said his granddaughters, aged 16 and 21, loved to find buzz online and show it to him. Gerry’s daughters also shared responses from friends about the news. He explained, “[I’m] pleasantly surprised that there’s been almost no jealousy about it. No one’s saying I wish it was me and mentally wishing I wasn’t in that spot. Everybody is so positive and supportive.”

When Gerry was initially announced as the first Golden Bachelor, it was clear that he had his family’s support. Gerry’s wife, Toni, passed away in 2017. But after the grieving process, Gerry decided he wanted to get out there again, and he had his family’s support in doing so.

The Golden Bachelor will premiere this fall on ABC.

TELL US – DO YOU HOPE TO SEE GERRY’S FAMILY ON THE SHOW? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON GERRY SO FAR?