Reality TV Producers Comment on Hollywood Strikes

While actors and producers across Hollywood continue to strike to receive fair contracts and better wages, networks will rely on reality stars to bring in the cash. The SAG strike isn’t the first time reality TV has kept the lights on for big-ticket networks. In 2007, the year many say was the boom of reality TV, series like Big Brother, Survivor, and The Apprentice provided hours of entertaining content.

Now that the strike is full-stream ahead, reality TV producers are speaking out about how they feel while working in the industry.

“It feels like the networks are trying to do to the writers and the actors what we have been dealing with our entire careers, which is turn them into low-paid gig workers,” a Netflix producer said to Rolling Stone. “Reality-TV producers are the unsung heroes of entertainment, and they get sh*t on by everyone.”

Unscripted producers pay the bills

Bethenny Frankel has been leading the charge for reality stars to unionize during this time. She’s said big-time actors see unscripted stars as reality “losers.” A VH1 producer seemingly agreed, adding, “Scripted people always have their nose turned up at unscripted people.”

Justin Hochberg, CEO of Just Entertainment, said even though reality stars aren’t striking, they’re impacted regardless.

“I love scripted shows; there’s really is no substitute for that,” he said. “But when you start thinking about the cost of doing the Real Housewives franchise or Buying Beverly Hills, it becomes a math problem, and the studios can just crank out reality TV in seven months at a quarter of the price. That’s just the math.”

Another producer said that networks aren’t buying right now despite the cost.

“I have been fortunate to work, but so many people are not working. It’s been the craziest year of nothing,” he said. “I keep hearing the networks are scared and don’t have money.”

