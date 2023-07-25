How Old Is Captain Jason Chambers From Below Deck Down Under?

Below Deck Down Under is back for a second season, and all eyes are on Captain Jason Chambers. Undoubtedly one of the best-looking Bravolebrities of recent years, many viewers have questions about his personal life. How old is Captain Jason Chambers? Here’s your answer.

What is Captain Jason Chambers’ age?

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo)

Captain Jason Chambers is 50 years old.

Despite multiple outlets reporting that Captain Jason is in his late-30s, it has now been confirmed that he is 50 years of age. The Below Deck Down Under star has an eight-year-old daughter called Saskia, who he shares with his ex-wife. For her part, she stays out of the public eye.

Captain Jason shot to fame when Below Deck Down Under debuted as a Peacock Original in March 2022. The show was the third Below Deck spinoff, and returned in July 2023 for a second season, broadcasting on Bravo. He became an immediate hit with the viewers, and was even said to make some connections with other Bravolebrities during BravoCon 2022.

As of July 2023, Captain Jason remains single. Though he is on the lookout for love, it’s not something he is actively seeking. Rather, he would prefer it come naturally. While many think he shares a great chemistry with fellow Below Deck Down Under star, Aesha Scott, the pair have a bond that is closer to siblings than lovers.

Captain Jason may have looked familiar to those who heard of a shocking superyacht crash at a Queensland marina in 2019. He served as the captain of a luxury yacht in Cairns, when a mechanical failure meant the ship crashed into the dock. Thankfully, despite coming close, the yacht missed a seafood restaurant called Prawn Star.

